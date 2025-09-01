BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
America’s Crime Crisis: A Scathing Indictment of Democrat Leadership
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
60 followers
84 views • 1 day ago

Chicago bleeds again. Over Labor Day weekend 2025, at least 50 people were shot—five fatally—before the holiday even ended. Mayor Brandon Johnson, a Chicago Teachers Union favorite, responds not with law-and-order, but with political theater—signing an executive order aimed more at blocking President Trump than stopping the bloodshed. The city’s “Violence Reduction Dashboard” touts progress, yet the reality is morgues filling and families shattered. From South Shore to East Garfield Park, the killings keep coming while Democrat leadership insists on platitudes about “holistic safety.” Chicago’s nightmare is echoed in New York, LA, and Philadelphia, where progressive prosecutors and mayors coddle criminals instead of protecting citizens. The result? A nation’s urban centers descending into carnage while leaders deny the crisis.


READ & LISTEN NOW:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/americas-crime-crisis-a-scathing

Keywords
trumpfree speechnewsdemocratspoliticsconstitutionpodcasttruthusamediamagawokeneomarxismurban violence crisischicago crime wavebrandon johnson failuredemocrat policy disasternational guard solutionprogressive policy failchicago shootings 2025law and order nowtrump vs democratssave our cities
