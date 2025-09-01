America’s Crime Crisis: A Scathing Indictment of Democrat Leadership

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chicago bleeds again. Over Labor Day weekend 2025, at least 50 people were shot—five fatally—before the holiday even ended. Mayor Brandon Johnson, a Chicago Teachers Union favorite, responds not with law-and-order, but with political theater—signing an executive order aimed more at blocking President Trump than stopping the bloodshed. The city’s “Violence Reduction Dashboard” touts progress, yet the reality is morgues filling and families shattered. From South Shore to East Garfield Park, the killings keep coming while Democrat leadership insists on platitudes about “holistic safety.” Chicago’s nightmare is echoed in New York, LA, and Philadelphia, where progressive prosecutors and mayors coddle criminals instead of protecting citizens. The result? A nation’s urban centers descending into carnage while leaders deny the crisis.
