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FDA Tells Public to Brace For More Vax Side Effects Including Heart Attacks in Children - FULL SHOW 10/28/21
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200 views • October 29, 2021
Meanwhile, NPR reports that US hospitals are overflowing at record levels with double-vaxxed citizens fighting for their lives. Thousands of top experts warned us that the experimental mRNA injections would trigger deadly autoimmune responses like ADE - and now it's happening! Tune into this emergency broadcast and share it while you still can!
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