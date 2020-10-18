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Visions - US and Russia and Attack Vision - 10.18.2016
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33 views • January 12, 2022
I am extremely concerned about the U.S./Russia conflict. I have been praying for days almost non-stop about this and asking about what is coming.
On 10/18/2016, the Lord gave me a vision of another attack that is coming....and a word about it, which I share for the first time here.
Email Glynda at: [email protected]
Write to her at: POB 60, Glencoe, AR 72539-0060
You can find more by Glynda at:
https://wingsofprophecy.blogspot.com/
https://www.justpraisehimtoday.podbean.com/
On 10/18/2016, the Lord gave me a vision of another attack that is coming....and a word about it, which I share for the first time here.
Email Glynda at: [email protected]
Write to her at: POB 60, Glencoe, AR 72539-0060
You can find more by Glynda at:
https://wingsofprophecy.blogspot.com/
https://www.justpraisehimtoday.podbean.com/
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