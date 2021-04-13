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Rain and misery! Salvador's worst flood! People are desperate! 13th April 2021
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211 views • April 13, 2021
What do you think? Why are there so many natural disasters lately? = Matthew 24: 36-38 No one knows about that day or hour, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father. As it was in the days of Noah, so will it be at the coming of the Son of Man. For in the days before the flood, people were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, up to the day Noah entered the ark.…
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