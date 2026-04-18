Record of Lodoss War (2000, Dreamcast)

Record of Lodoss War (known as Lodoss-tou Senki - Jashin Kourin (ロードス島戦記 邪神降臨, "…-Arrival of the Evil God") in Japan) is an action-RPG developed by Neverland and published by Kadokawa Shoten (in Japan), Kadokawa Shoten and Crave Entertainment (in North America), Entertainment Software Publishing (in Nroth America, Europe and Australia), and Swing! (Europe). The game is not identical to any game of the same name on other systems.



The game is based on the book series of the same name. The island of Lodoss is once again under threat. The dark goddess of destruction, Kardiss, is about to be resurrected. The wizard Wart, who seeks to protect Lodoss, resurrects a great, long-dead warrior in order to slay the goddess.



Record of Lodoss War plays similar to the console version of the first Diablo. The graphics are in real-time 3D and while the game uses an isometric view. the camera can be rotated 360 degrees.

