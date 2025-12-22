© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JAMES RANSONE Dead 46! The Wire Ziggy Suicide 😢
0
29 views • 1 day ago
JAMES RANSONE Dead 46! The Wire Ziggy Suicide 😢
James Ransone, The Wire's Ziggy Sobotka & It Chapter Two's Eddie Kaspbrak, dies by suicide at 46. LA Medical Examiner confirms hanging Dec 19. Horror star also in Black Phone, Sinister, Generation Kill, Treme. Overcame heroin, revealed childhood abuse.
#JamesRansone #TheWire #ZiggySobotka #ItChapterTwo #RIPJamesRansone #BlackPhone #HBOLegend #ActorDead
