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UK is falling apart, and Bojo clowns. Germany begs for Russia. Vaxx, cancer, persuasion.
Henrik Wallin - All knowledge
Henrik Wallin - All knowledgeCheckmark Icon
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170 views • July 04, 2022

#UK #Bojo #Germany #Russia #vaccine


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