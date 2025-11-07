What If Chuck Norris Walked in Warhammer 40k?

Mirrored Content





00:00 The Genesis Anomaly

04:30 Chapter I: The God-Emperor's Throne

08:45 Chapter II: The Angels of Death

14:5 Chapter III: The Machine God's Revelation

21:40 Chapter IV: The Great WAAAGH! That Became a DOJO

28:40 Chapter V: The Great Devourer's Disgrace

35:30 Chapter VI: The Silent King's Awakening

43:10 Chapter VII: The Chaos Gods' Submission

54:30 Chapter VIII: The Seers and the Torturers

1:03:20 Chapter IX: The Greater Good Redefined

1:11:30 Chapter X: The Daemon Hunters' Dilemma

1:18:20 Chapter XI: The Primordial Truth

1:25:10 Chapter XII: The Paradox Conclusion





In the grim darkness of the far future, there is only war… but what if that war wasn’t fought alone?

What if legends from other universes — heroes from anime and manga, icons from video games, and titans from comics — suddenly collapsed into the galaxy of Warhammer 40,000?

“What If: Collapsing Universes into Warhammer 40k” explores the impossible. A clash of tones and power — the vibrant energy of anime meeting the gothic horror of the 41st millennium — to ask one burning question: could these outsiders truly change a universe where war is eternal?

