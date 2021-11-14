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Dr. David Martin On The Entire Coronavirus Patent Crimes
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134 views • November 14, 2021
You may have seen this, but it really means a great deal to me because in late June 2020 I called this out with the patents I found on the US Patents website and I got slammed by Facebook and some of my friends, yet Dr. David E Martin has confirmed everything I found at that time. He is a brilliant man with excellent credentials. I did get apologies from a few friends, but many still don't beLIEve it!
https://blog.thegovernmentrag.com/2021/08/21/dr-david-e-martin-drops-shocking-covid-info-on-canadians/
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2021/11/explosive-dr-david-martin-who-they-are-the-names-and-faces-of-the-people-who-are-killing-humanity-video-3761634.html
https://rumble.com/vp4y4j-faucis-5-felonies-exposed-congress-must-act-end-eua-and-pharma-immunity.html
https://blog.thegovernmentrag.com/2021/08/21/dr-david-e-martin-drops-shocking-covid-info-on-canadians/
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2021/11/explosive-dr-david-martin-who-they-are-the-names-and-faces-of-the-people-who-are-killing-humanity-video-3761634.html
https://rumble.com/vp4y4j-faucis-5-felonies-exposed-congress-must-act-end-eua-and-pharma-immunity.html
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