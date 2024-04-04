NATIVE AMERICAN (NAVAJO) BELIEFS ⭘ ABOUT THE ECLIPSE

This video made free by our wonderful Warrior Producers.
In our traditional ways the eclipse is a very reverent time. A time for reflection, rebirth, new life and new understanding.
An eclipse is called the Death of The Sun. During this time traditionally people would sit indoors and refrain from eating and drinking. Some would pray or sing songs.
Traditionally our people would not look at the eclipse. They were told they could get sick or go blind.
Nowadays people look and celebrate. While our diné don't expect people to observe the same traditions it would still be a good time to be reverent and focus on a rebirth and new life.
