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This Saint News 5/2/21
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The FBI Has RAIDED Giuliani's Home And Office, Democrats Make SHOCKING Move Against Political Rivals
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CLhqBCzM97Q&;list=PLsQZMcdI9KIxha_N-EOHTm_C0_mGY4_cy&index=9
Communists March Through Austin, Texas – Praise Mass Murderers, Block Intersections in May Day Demonstration (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/communists-march-austin-texas-praise-mass-murderers-block-intersections-may-day-demonstration-video/
Australian ambassador to the US warns border could stay shut until the entire WORLD is vaccinated because closures are so popular with terrified Aussies
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9531739/Australian-ambassador-suggests-borders-stay-shut-entire-WORLD-vaccinated.html
Why is Everything Liberal? Cardinal Preferences Explain Why All Institutions are Woke
https://richardhanania.substack.com/p/why-is-everything-liberal
Stunning Supercut Video Exposes The Fox News Double Standard On Trump And Obama
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/fox-news-obama-trump-double-standard_n_5cb6a8c0e4b0ffefe3b8ce3e
Trump names the first openly gay person to a cabinet-level position
https://thehill.com/changing-america/respect/diversity-inclusion/484026-trump-names-the-first-openly-gay-person-to-a
Pete Buttigieg Is Not The First Openly Gay, Major Party Presidential Candidate. This Guy Was.
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/ryancbrooks/fred-karger-mayor-pete-buttigieg-gay-2020
Text Messages Show Joe and Jill Biden Colluded to Suppress HUNTER’S ACTIONS WITH A CERTAIN MINOR CHILD
https://gellerreport.com/2020/10/text-messages-show-joe-and-jill-biden-colluded-to-suppress-hunters-actions-with-a-certain-minor-child.html/
Jill Biden’s ex-husband accuses her of affair with Joe in 1970s
https://nypost.com/2020/08/17/jill-bidens-ex-husband-accuses-her-of-having-affair-with-joe-biden/
How Did Joe Biden’s First Wife, Neilia Hunter, Die?
https://heavy.com/news/2019/04/joe-biden-first-wife-die-death/
The FBI Has RAIDED Giuliani's Home And Office, Democrats Make SHOCKING Move Against Political Rivals
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CLhqBCzM97Q&;list=PLsQZMcdI9KIxha_N-EOHTm_C0_mGY4_cy&index=9
Communists March Through Austin, Texas – Praise Mass Murderers, Block Intersections in May Day Demonstration (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/communists-march-austin-texas-praise-mass-murderers-block-intersections-may-day-demonstration-video/
Australian ambassador to the US warns border could stay shut until the entire WORLD is vaccinated because closures are so popular with terrified Aussies
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9531739/Australian-ambassador-suggests-borders-stay-shut-entire-WORLD-vaccinated.html
Why is Everything Liberal? Cardinal Preferences Explain Why All Institutions are Woke
https://richardhanania.substack.com/p/why-is-everything-liberal
Stunning Supercut Video Exposes The Fox News Double Standard On Trump And Obama
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/fox-news-obama-trump-double-standard_n_5cb6a8c0e4b0ffefe3b8ce3e
Trump names the first openly gay person to a cabinet-level position
https://thehill.com/changing-america/respect/diversity-inclusion/484026-trump-names-the-first-openly-gay-person-to-a
Pete Buttigieg Is Not The First Openly Gay, Major Party Presidential Candidate. This Guy Was.
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/ryancbrooks/fred-karger-mayor-pete-buttigieg-gay-2020
Text Messages Show Joe and Jill Biden Colluded to Suppress HUNTER’S ACTIONS WITH A CERTAIN MINOR CHILD
https://gellerreport.com/2020/10/text-messages-show-joe-and-jill-biden-colluded-to-suppress-hunters-actions-with-a-certain-minor-child.html/
Jill Biden’s ex-husband accuses her of affair with Joe in 1970s
https://nypost.com/2020/08/17/jill-bidens-ex-husband-accuses-her-of-having-affair-with-joe-biden/
How Did Joe Biden’s First Wife, Neilia Hunter, Die?
https://heavy.com/news/2019/04/joe-biden-first-wife-die-death/
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