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This Saint News 5/2/21
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Stay up on game. Real news. Real sources. Stay informed! Peace and good fortune to you all!

The FBI Has RAIDED Giuliani's Home And Office, Democrats Make SHOCKING Move Against Political Rivals
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CLhqBCzM97Q&;list=PLsQZMcdI9KIxha_N-EOHTm_C0_mGY4_cy&index=9

Communists March Through Austin, Texas – Praise Mass Murderers, Block Intersections in May Day Demonstration (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/communists-march-austin-texas-praise-mass-murderers-block-intersections-may-day-demonstration-video/

Australian ambassador to the US warns border could stay shut until the entire WORLD is vaccinated because closures are so popular with terrified Aussies
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9531739/Australian-ambassador-suggests-borders-stay-shut-entire-WORLD-vaccinated.html

Why is Everything Liberal? Cardinal Preferences Explain Why All Institutions are Woke
https://richardhanania.substack.com/p/why-is-everything-liberal

Stunning Supercut Video Exposes The Fox News Double Standard On Trump And Obama
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/fox-news-obama-trump-double-standard_n_5cb6a8c0e4b0ffefe3b8ce3e

Trump names the first openly gay person to a cabinet-level position
https://thehill.com/changing-america/respect/diversity-inclusion/484026-trump-names-the-first-openly-gay-person-to-a

Pete Buttigieg Is Not The First Openly Gay, Major Party Presidential Candidate. This Guy Was.
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/ryancbrooks/fred-karger-mayor-pete-buttigieg-gay-2020

Text Messages Show Joe and Jill Biden Colluded to Suppress HUNTER’S ACTIONS WITH A CERTAIN MINOR CHILD
https://gellerreport.com/2020/10/text-messages-show-joe-and-jill-biden-colluded-to-suppress-hunters-actions-with-a-certain-minor-child.html/

Jill Biden’s ex-husband accuses her of affair with Joe in 1970s
https://nypost.com/2020/08/17/jill-bidens-ex-husband-accuses-her-of-having-affair-with-joe-biden/

How Did Joe Biden’s First Wife, Neilia Hunter, Die?
https://heavy.com/news/2019/04/joe-biden-first-wife-die-death/
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fake newsnewspoliticspresidentbidenmediaagendatop newsmedia lies
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