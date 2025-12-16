Author Janey Davies on family, resilience, and her inspiring book "Peering through the Keyhole"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Book Link: https://a.co/d/3JFCF1p
Life is interconnected especially in a family.
We are ground zero whether we wanted to or not.
The book is about Jimmy, hard of hearing, going through life's challenges and those around impacted.
00:00Welcome & Backstory
02:14Amy’s Book
07:21Coping & Writing
13:54Technology & Hope
16:25Appreciation & Support
20:15Farewell