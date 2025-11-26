© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Intelligence Curse: AGI and the End of Work | Species
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=R6mTUK_yPKw
The race to AGI is a trillion-dollar scramble to automate everything. If they succeed, work ends and so does the system’s need for ordinary people. When states and corporations no longer rely on us, their incentives change in dangerous ways. This is the intelligence curse.