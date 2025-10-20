BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Candace Owens WARNED You About Jared Kushner - Sabby Sabs
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1327 followers
658 views • 1 day ago

Candace Owens WARNED You About Jared Kushner - Sabby Sabs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2PWqHSz8Bwk

Here are the links referenced in the video, titled.

"Gaza to become a tax-free ‘billionaire haven’ according to Jared Kushner and Zionist billionaires"

The article – which, interestingly, does not seem to appear on the site’s English-search version – says that: Click on 'The Article'.

Link in English: Is a partial, to read it all go to the Original link, https://www.thecanary.co/skwawkbox/2025/10/16/gaza-jared-kushner-zionist-billionaires/

Click for English translation at top:

Original link in Hebrew: https://www.mako.co.il/news-money/2025_q4/Article-f344bb37805d991026.htm

Another: https://www.globes.co.il/news/article.aspx?did=1001523518



Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
