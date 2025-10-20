© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Candace Owens WARNED You About Jared Kushner - Sabby Sabs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2PWqHSz8Bwk
Here are the links referenced in the video, titled.
"Gaza to become a tax-free ‘billionaire haven’ according to Jared Kushner and Zionist billionaires"
The article – which, interestingly, does not seem to appear on the site’s English-search version – says that: Click on 'The Article'.
Link in English: Is a partial, to read it all go to the Original link, https://www.thecanary.co/skwawkbox/2025/10/16/gaza-jared-kushner-zionist-billionaires/
Click for English translation at top:
Original link in Hebrew: https://www.mako.co.il/news-money/2025_q4/Article-f344bb37805d991026.htm
Another: https://www.globes.co.il/news/article.aspx?did=1001523518