3/14/2021 Miles Guo: What’s the Best Way To Respect and Love Our Parents?

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NFSC is to create a truly happy family life for Chinese people!
The Communist Party’s “One-Child Policy” has destroyed thousands of years of Chinese ethics and culture! In the future, the NFSC shall establish a new model to take care of elderly people by combining criminal law, legislation, morality and normality, with the calmness and rationality of the West and the humanity and emotions of the East, so that the elderly can truly have a sense of security and support!