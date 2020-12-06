Miles Guo: CCP’s firewalls keep the Chinese Lao Baixing from obtaining the truth, information; our NFSC and Whistleblowers’ Movement fellow fighters must continuously spread out the truth...

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郭先生直播（节选）：中共的绝招就是防火墙、让老百姓灯下黑；我们新中国联邦人、爆料革命要尽力传播真相，尽量让国内同胞有粮食、有信息；尽力转发李毅、瞿东升的视频，尤其是自爆中共和亨特·拜登有交易；灭共的第三道大门已经打开，但七哥现在最担心的就是国内同胞
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