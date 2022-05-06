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Special Report: Reset in Ukraine Parts 1& 2 with Karel van Wolferen and Catherine Austin Fitts
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119 views • May 06, 2022
WATCH INTERVIEW HERE -->
PART 1. https://home.solari.com/reset-in-ukraine-with-karel-van-wolferen/
PART 2. https://home.solari.com/special-report-reset-in-ukraine-part-2-with-karel-van-wolferen/
“There is nothing more difficult to take in hand, more perilous to conduct, or more uncertain in its success, than to take the lead in the introduction of a new order of things.” ~ Niccolo Machiavelli
By Catherine Austin Fitts
Karel van Wolfren is an author, journalist, professor, publisher and one of the most respected voices in the Netherlands on geopolitics. Last week I visited Karel for a wide ranging discussion on his views about events in the Ukraine and how they relate to the push for central control globally.
solari.com
PART 1. https://home.solari.com/reset-in-ukraine-with-karel-van-wolferen/
PART 2. https://home.solari.com/special-report-reset-in-ukraine-part-2-with-karel-van-wolferen/
“There is nothing more difficult to take in hand, more perilous to conduct, or more uncertain in its success, than to take the lead in the introduction of a new order of things.” ~ Niccolo Machiavelli
By Catherine Austin Fitts
Karel van Wolfren is an author, journalist, professor, publisher and one of the most respected voices in the Netherlands on geopolitics. Last week I visited Karel for a wide ranging discussion on his views about events in the Ukraine and how they relate to the push for central control globally.
solari.com
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