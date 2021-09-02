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Prepper Guy Update 08/31/2021 | Defund Bureaucracy
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30 views • September 02, 2021
My Local Issue is a national issue and we all must become Non-Compliant so Join Defund Bureaucracy on Facebook,
here https://www.facebook.com/groups/246363113179236/
Of all the Departments in a city Planning and Zoning is one of the worst, We all like Parks and Recreation, Sewer and Water, our Trash is picked up regularly and even the Police are good to have around, these things are what makes City life happy.
Planning and Zoning not so much, they take our family and friends money and harass our Grandparents and our girl or boyfriends, are truly are an abomination to Freedom and are just tools of Agenda 21.
Did I mention that this, and all my podcasts, are rated (R) well now you know! When the shit hits the fan, harsh language will be the least of your concerns.
here https://www.facebook.com/groups/246363113179236/
Of all the Departments in a city Planning and Zoning is one of the worst, We all like Parks and Recreation, Sewer and Water, our Trash is picked up regularly and even the Police are good to have around, these things are what makes City life happy.
Planning and Zoning not so much, they take our family and friends money and harass our Grandparents and our girl or boyfriends, are truly are an abomination to Freedom and are just tools of Agenda 21.
Did I mention that this, and all my podcasts, are rated (R) well now you know! When the shit hits the fan, harsh language will be the least of your concerns.
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