Kier Starmer basically says, lots of 💩

Kier Starmer basically says:

- Russia is losing

- If we stop the war, Russia will rearm and then attack us

- So the war must continue

Adding, not BS

- I appointed pedophiles to high government positions and people are angry, but I ignore it

Adding, Epstein autopsy results shown, fractures diagram, etc:

🚨💀 Epstein died from strangulation, not hanging: post mortem examination doctor

🗣 “My opinion is that his death was most likely caused by strangulation pressure rather than hanging,” pathologist Dr. Michael Baden told a British newspaper.

💬 “At the time that the autopsy was done by the medical examiner, we both agreed that, on the basis of the autopsy report and the information available, more information was needed to determine the cause and manner of death,” Baden, who was present during the exam on behalf of Epstein’s family, said.

Baden says then-NY chief medical examiner Barbara Sampson ham-fistedly ruled that Epstein’s death was a suicide by hanging five days after his death certificate – which called for further investigation, was released.

Any suggestions of foul play, made by Dr. Baden and others starting in late 2019, were then ruled “refuted conspiracy theories.”

👉 The pathologist’s latest comments follow revelations in the new batch of Epstein files that:

a) an “orange flash” (presumably an inmate) was spotted ascending the stairs to Epstein’s cell tier hours before he was found dead, at a time when prisoners were supposed to be on lockdown

b) the US Attorney’s Office issued a statement on Epstein’s death on August 9, 2019, a day before his body was discovered. Big whoopsie!

c) officials used boxes and sheets to create what appeared to be Epstein’s body to “thwart the media” to get him out of NYC’s Metropolitan Correctional Center





