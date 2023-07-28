HUNTER BIDEN PLEA DEAL COLLAPSES, NOW PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO TAX CHARGES.

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Former Acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker breaks down the Hunter Biden plea deal and if there could be a trial coming.
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