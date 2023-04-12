https://gettr.com/post/p2e50jdda0e
2023.04.11 #freemilesguo #nfsc #mos #JeremyHerrell #takedowntheccp
郭文贵先生不被允许去Pras Michel的审判作证。他们不希望他去，因为这可能是一个潘多拉的盒子。
Miles Guo is not allowed to go testify in Pras Michel's trial. They don't want him to go, because it might be a Pandora box.
