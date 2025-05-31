Loony Language

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dems are obsessed with words and not deeds.
It turns out they can’t even get the words right.
The left focuses only on the how — not the what — of beliefs that contaminate their party.
Their ideas can’t stand on their own.
It’s not just the messaging; it’s the message and messengers (both suck).
Fox News | Gutfeld! (30 May 2025)