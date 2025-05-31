Loony Language

Dems are obsessed with words and not deeds.

It turns out they can’t even get the words right.

The left focuses only on the how — not the what — of beliefs that contaminate their party.

Their ideas can’t stand on their own.

It’s not just the messaging; it’s the message and messengers (both suck).





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Gutfeld! (30 May 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6373684637112