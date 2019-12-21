BREAKING LIVE! REACTION FROM THE DC SWAMP FOLLOWING THE IMPEACHMENT OF DONALD J. TRUMP

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Ben Bergquam joins us for a special on the scene report from the impeachment of President Trump. Ben also talks to use about his encouncter with Peter Schiff and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez!