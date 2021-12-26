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Let's Go Brandon Dad shares video of his Christmas Phone call with Biden
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60 views • December 26, 2021
We all have seen the now famous phone call with Joe Biden on Christmas Day. A father was on a phone call with the "president" and "first lady" and ended the call by telling Joe Biden "Let's go Brandon". Biden then repeated the catch phrase and by doing so he basically told himself to go f#@k off. The father has now shared video of the phone call from his son's bedroom as the conversation was happening. He is now a celebrity. The left is demonizing him and the right is now declaring him a hero. We'll let you be the judge of how you think of his now famous Christmas day phone call. Thanks to the Flyover Conservatives for sharing this video.
https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
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https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin
For the Latest Palbulletin posts please visit:
https://palbulletin.com/latest-posts/
Also check out the latest on all of the battleground 2020 election audits at:
https://palbulletin.com/conspiracies/2020-election-fraud/
Want to know what General Flynn, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, Mike Lindell and others are posting on social media? Check this link out or go to Current Politics \ Social Media posts on the Drop Down Menu.
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/
Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
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