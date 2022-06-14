American/Czech Mercenaries Ambushed And Killed By Spetsnaz Near Slavyansk (18+)

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"🃏☠️The Joker and his friends did not survive the meeting with the special forces.
Group of special forces of the O group successfully ambushed a car from the Czech Republic near Slavyansk. The mercenaries have been destroyed, and we have no casualties.