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The Electric Future (Bob Kudla 1/2)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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36 views • October 17, 2020
Bob Kudla from Trade Genius and David DuByne of ADAPT 2030 discuss how the record money printing of the U.S Dollar will ripple through the global economy causing incredible inflation for food and daily essentials. With that said there are many places that will weather the financial storm which Bob discusses. Ready to protect your family?

•Pebble Bed Nuclear Power Reactor
•The phase over to natural gas and nuclear energy generation
•Commodities in new electric economy: Aluminum, Silver, Lithium, Cobalt, Platinum
•Ruthenium for new chips in computers and electric vehicles
•Silver demand for investors and solar panel production
•Global silver supply deficit

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#electriceconomy #monetaryreset #tradegenius #transportation #grandsolarminimum #adapt2030 #climaterevolution

●▬▬▬ AV Content ▬▬▬●
Created & Produced by David DuByne
http://www.oilseedcrops.org
Keywords
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