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Η Ουάσινγκτον είναι μια πόλη-φάντασμα, μια στρατιωτική πόλη, ο Τραμπ επιστρέφει;
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2 views • June 26, 2021
Το CNN ισχυρίζεται ότι γυρίζει ζωντανά στο Rose Garden (με τη Nancy Pelosi και τον Chuck Schumer και την υπόλοιπη συμμορία) και η τηλεόραση φαίνεται να δείχνει ότι συμβαίνει αυτό, αλλά ο πολίτης δημοσιογράφος αποτρέπει αυτό το ψέμα στοχεύοντας με την κάμερα ακριβώς στον Λευκό Οίκο. ότι το όλο πράγμα ήταν ψεύτικο. Ολόκληρη η διοίκηση του Μπάιντεν είναι ψεύτικη – υποστηριζόμενη από CG, κινηματογραφικά στούντιο και ομάδες συκοφάντων.
Ιστορίες που συνέβαλε ο Ν. Μόργκαν.
Ιστορίες που συνέβαλε ο Ν. Μόργκαν.
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