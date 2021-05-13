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THE SOVIET TALES 2 - The Bubblegum Tragedy
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33 views • May 13, 2021
The story where 21 soviet people - adults, teenagers and children - give their live for cheap western bubblegum.
This tragedy took place in 1975 during hockey match in Moscow Sokolniki Sports Palace.
You can find me on
Telegram group: https://t.me/theantired
Telegram chat: https://t.me/joinchat/yIkIbsX2WAcyN2Jk
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtc0yiCKh2n8FzwZ-oztm9Q/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/theantired/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theantired
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-619333
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@theantired:a
Links to articles:
- Safin&Malyshev article from 2013
Google translated: https://translate.google.com/translate?sl=ru&;tl=en&u=https://www.sport-express.ru/hockey/russia/reviews/45-let-tragedii-v-sokolnikah-10-marta-1975-goda-na-vyhode-iz-ledovogo-dvorca-pogib-21-chelovek-1651109/
Russian original: https://www.spartakworld.ru/hc-spartak/12474-tragediya-v-sokolnikah-1975-go-goda.html
- Recent video that includes interviews with survivors (in Russian) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=brS3UJyKBr4
- Article that contains a short summary of the video with interviews
Google translated: https://translate.google.com/translate?sl=ru&;tl=en&u=https://www.sports.ru/tribuna/blogs/iceraccoon/2755185.html
Russian original: https://www.sports.ru/tribuna/blogs/iceraccoon/2755185.html
- Article with stories about and by the victims
Google translated: https://translate.google.com/translate?sl=ru&;tl=en&u=https://argumenti.ru/history/2020/03/656030
Russian original: https://argumenti.ru/history/2020/03/656030
In this video I discuss:
0:00 - Intro and short summary
2:44 - Canadians and Wrigley's bubblegum
5:02 - Western goodies worship
7:29 - Sokolniki tragedy unfolding
11:19 - Negligence?
14:04 - Anti-Soviet sabotage?
15:20 - KGB involvement
16:58 - The rise of Soviet bubblegum
17:44 - Sokolniki rebuilt
18:09 - The truth comes out
This tragedy took place in 1975 during hockey match in Moscow Sokolniki Sports Palace.
You can find me on
Telegram group: https://t.me/theantired
Telegram chat: https://t.me/joinchat/yIkIbsX2WAcyN2Jk
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtc0yiCKh2n8FzwZ-oztm9Q/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/theantired/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theantired
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-619333
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@theantired:a
Links to articles:
- Safin&Malyshev article from 2013
Google translated: https://translate.google.com/translate?sl=ru&;tl=en&u=https://www.sport-express.ru/hockey/russia/reviews/45-let-tragedii-v-sokolnikah-10-marta-1975-goda-na-vyhode-iz-ledovogo-dvorca-pogib-21-chelovek-1651109/
Russian original: https://www.spartakworld.ru/hc-spartak/12474-tragediya-v-sokolnikah-1975-go-goda.html
- Recent video that includes interviews with survivors (in Russian) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=brS3UJyKBr4
- Article that contains a short summary of the video with interviews
Google translated: https://translate.google.com/translate?sl=ru&;tl=en&u=https://www.sports.ru/tribuna/blogs/iceraccoon/2755185.html
Russian original: https://www.sports.ru/tribuna/blogs/iceraccoon/2755185.html
- Article with stories about and by the victims
Google translated: https://translate.google.com/translate?sl=ru&;tl=en&u=https://argumenti.ru/history/2020/03/656030
Russian original: https://argumenti.ru/history/2020/03/656030
In this video I discuss:
0:00 - Intro and short summary
2:44 - Canadians and Wrigley's bubblegum
5:02 - Western goodies worship
7:29 - Sokolniki tragedy unfolding
11:19 - Negligence?
14:04 - Anti-Soviet sabotage?
15:20 - KGB involvement
16:58 - The rise of Soviet bubblegum
17:44 - Sokolniki rebuilt
18:09 - The truth comes out
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