⚡️B-2 Bombers are armed & loaded with munitions
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1281 followers
1281 followers
1
221 views • 1 day ago

⚡️- BREAKING (this morning): The B-2 Bombers are armed and loaded with munitions. 

The bombers have entered the Pacific arena. Their next stop is vital, if they land in Hawaii, they will likely move onto RAF Diego Garcia. However, if they land in Guam, as we've pointed out earlier, they can launch a direct silent attack on Iran from there.

There are 4-6 bombers on the move, the exact number remains unconfirmed.

Adding:

Erdogan told the Iranian Foreign Minister that he was ready to facilitate technical negotiations on the nuclear dispute, including a meeting between the leaders of the United States and Iran, his office reported.

Turkish President Erdogan said that Israel's attack was intentionally planned to sabotage US-Iran nuclear talks.

Also Erdogan added that "the fate of Tehran and Istanbul is one".

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
