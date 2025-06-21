⚡️B-2 Bombers are armed & loaded with munitions

⚡️- BREAKING (this morning): The B-2 Bombers are armed and loaded with munitions.

The bombers have entered the Pacific arena. Their next stop is vital, if they land in Hawaii, they will likely move onto RAF Diego Garcia. However, if they land in Guam, as we've pointed out earlier, they can launch a direct silent attack on Iran from there.

There are 4-6 bombers on the move, the exact number remains unconfirmed.

Adding:

Adding:

Erdogan told the Iranian Foreign Minister that he was ready to facilitate technical negotiations on the nuclear dispute, including a meeting between the leaders of the United States and Iran, his office reported.

Turkish President Erdogan said that Israel's attack was intentionally planned to sabotage US-Iran nuclear talks.

Also Erdogan added that "the fate of Tehran and Istanbul is one".