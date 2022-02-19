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7 #КОСМОС #КОСМОНАВТ #АФЁРА... #space #astronaut #moonscam #ЮрийГагарин #АлексейЛеонов
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34 views • February 19, 2022
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClTmHyt30Cozo2qr06S7EZQ
РОЛИК В КОТОРОМ ПРОСТЫМИ СЛОВАМИ ОПИСЫВАЮ РЕЗУЛЬТАТЫ ИССЛЕДОВАНИЯ О КОСМОНАВТАХ И КОСМОНАВТИКЕ, КУДА ОНИ ЛЕТАЮТ И КАК ЭТО ПРОИСХОДИТ НА САМОМ ДЕЛЕ...
Записаться на сеанс - подробности на сайте ii-vv.ru
ссылка на сам сеанс исследования на канале ЗОНА ПРОБУЖДЕНИЯ : https://youtu.be/diL_GXS-1h8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClTmHyt30Cozo2qr06S7EZQ
РОЛИК В КОТОРОМ ПРОСТЫМИ СЛОВАМИ ОПИСЫВАЮ РЕЗУЛЬТАТЫ ИССЛЕДОВАНИЯ О КОСМОНАВТАХ И КОСМОНАВТИКЕ, КУДА ОНИ ЛЕТАЮТ И КАК ЭТО ПРОИСХОДИТ НА САМОМ ДЕЛЕ...
Записаться на сеанс - подробности на сайте ii-vv.ru
ссылка на сам сеанс исследования на канале ЗОНА ПРОБУЖДЕНИЯ : https://youtu.be/diL_GXS-1h8
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