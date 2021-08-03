The Whole World is About to Change! “Maintain Humanity Under 500,000,000 in Perpetual Balance with Nature” mRNA Poison Update

According to the most recent stats released by the CDC , their Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) now has recorded twice as many deaths following the non-FDA approved experimental COVID-19 shots during the past 8 months, than deaths recorded following ALL FDA approved vaccines for the past 30 years. In spite of these U.S. Government CDC-verified facts regarding the experimental COVID-19 shots, not only are they continuing to administer them, but the big push now is to MANDATE them as a requirement for employment in both government and private sector jobs. And so far, at least, it seems that the majority of the U.S. public is willing to comply and participate in what can only be labeled mass genocide.



No one knows about that day or hour, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father.



As it was in the days of Noah, so it will be at the coming of the Son of Man. For in the days before the flood, people were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, up to the day Noah entered the ark; and they knew nothing about what would happen until the flood came and took them all away.



That is how it will be at the coming of the Son of Man. (Jesus – Matthew 24:36-39)



Are you feeling all alone these days as you watch the Satanic Globalists move closer and closer each day to implementing their plan of installing a New World Order that drastically reduces the world’s population, and collapses the world’s financial system to begin the Great Reset, while everyone around you seems blind to these realities and just continues to live their lives as if everything is just going to “return to normal?”



If this is what you are feeling right now, take heart, and stand firm. Because this is how the world treated Noah as he obeyed the voice of God and built an ark to save humanity and most of the animal kingdom, while he warned people of God’s impending judgment and the coming of a world-wide flood in the ancient world, where up until that point it had never rained.



Nobody listened to him to build their own ark, which would have been far easier to build than the one Noah was building to also save the animal kingdom, just to save themselves and their families, and they paid the ultimate price for mocking a righteous man who was going against the crowd in obedience to what God had told him.



By faith Noah, when warned about things not yet seen, in holy fear built an ark to save his family. By his faith he condemned the world and became heir of the righteousness that comes by faith. (Hebrews 11:7)



When Jesus walked the earth he warned his followers that the same thing that happened in the days of Noah preceding the flood, would be happening just prior to his coming back to earth to judge the world, where people would act as if tomorrow would be the same as any other day, failing to recognize the times and season they were living through.



Whether or not Jesus is about to come back and judge the world, which the Bible tells us will involve destroying the present earth and heavens with fire, there can be no doubt that this current generation that we are living in is about to go through major upheaval and change, and not for the better.



This has been the pattern throughout the history of the human race. King Solomon wrote in the Book of Ecclesiastes