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Lying Lips Harbor A Deceitful Heart - Proverbs 26:24 (NIV)
24 Enemies disguise themselves with their lips,
but in their hearts they harbor deceit.
Proverbs Club Commentary
The Wicked cloak their treachery with lies.
The Lord saw how great the wickedness
of the human race had become on the earth,
and that every inclination of the thoughts
of the human heart was only evil all the time.
Genesis 6:5 (NIV)
https://pc1.tiny.us/yckkjrnh
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