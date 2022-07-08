Pompeo Says US Withdraws from International Organizations to Restore the International Order

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https://gnews.org/post/ppsf373e
On July 4, the US Independence Day, former Secretary of State, Mr. Pompeo, gave a speech stating that to return the world to the international order established after World War II, the US left the existing international organizations eroded by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Mr. Pompeo said people cannot be naïve or have an illusion of any international organizations infiltrated by the CCP. People shouldn’t be deceived by the appearance of harmony and prosperity in the United Nations (UN) and ignore that the CCP is stealing in the UN building