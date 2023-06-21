Brighteon Broadcast News, June 21, 2023 - Nuclear war escalation alert + analysis (feat. Steve Quayle)

0:00 WWIII

33:30 Interview with Steve Quayle





- The pattern of escalation that leads to nuclear war

- Europe's military bases will be obliterated in giant mushroom clouds

- Why millions of oblivious people will soon be dead

- Putin promises to engulf America in the fire of nuclear annihilation

- Is 2023 humanity's last year on planet Earth? (Scott Ritter)

- Full interview with Steve Quayle on Russia's nuclear arsenal

- Why nuclear war will unleash "unimaginable mayhem" as Americans PANIC

- Almost no one is truly prepared for World War III

- Russia's missiles can strike any target, anywhere on the planet





