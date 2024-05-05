”There's a question as to what information is important in the world." | Julian Assange

May 5, 2024 #FreeAssange #FreeUsAll #DropTheCharges
Julian Assange talks to TED's Chris Anderson about how the site operates, what it has accomplished -- and what drives him. The interview includes footage from "Collatoral Murder".
MayDay MayDay!
We are sounding the alarm for May 20, the new hearing date for Julian Assange!
We believe the decision will be made on that day on whether he will be extradited to the US and face a 175 years in maximum security prison for exposing US war crimes.
It is up to us to show our strength in numbers and stop the extradition. We are stronger together.
Please be at the Royal Courts of Justice in London from 8:30am on Monday, May 20.
If you can't make it to London, join our livestream.
Send you videos and pics to our telegram channel: assangesupportersactioncontent
For resources, information and to join a local group, check out www.StellaAssange.com and join our fight.
#FreeAssange #FreeUsAll
Follow Stella Assange on Socials.
Twitter: @Stella_Assange
Instagram, Tiktok: @StellaAssange
Support Stella Assange:
Substack.com/@StellaAssangeSubstack
Wear your Support. Show your Support:
#FreeAssange #FreeUsAll #DropTheCharges
#julianassange
#LetHimGoJoe
#stellaassange
