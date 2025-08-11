The Great Canadian Clampdown | News Behind the News

In August 2025, Canada’s overreach is hitting new extremes—bans on hiking, campfires, and even watering your vegetable garden, with fines up to $25,000. In British Columbia, a bombshell Supreme Court ruling hands the Quw’utsun Nation 750 hectares in Richmond, declaring existing land titles “defective.”





This could trigger a property rights crisis across the province, affecting homeowners from Sechelt to the Sunshine Coast. Meanwhile, Mark Carney defends internet censorship and tells Canadians to trust only government-run media.





From Nova Scotia’s forest bans to BC’s land grab chaos, this episode of The News Behind the News exposes the growing pattern of restrictions, control, and narrative-shaping in Canada.





Watch now and arm yourself with the truth.

