The Great Canadian Clampdown | News Behind the News

In August 2025, Canada’s overreach is hitting new extremes—bans on hiking, campfires, and even watering your vegetable garden, with fines up to $25,000. In British Columbia, a bombshell Supreme Court ruling hands the Quw’utsun Nation 750 hectares in Richmond, declaring existing land titles “defective.”
This could trigger a property rights crisis across the province, affecting homeowners from Sechelt to the Sunshine Coast. Meanwhile, Mark Carney defends internet censorship and tells Canadians to trust only government-run media.
From Nova Scotia’s forest bans to BC’s land grab chaos, this episode of The News Behind the News exposes the growing pattern of restrictions, control, and narrative-shaping in Canada.
Watch now and arm yourself with the truth.
