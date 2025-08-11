BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Great Canadian Clampdown | News Behind the News
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
61 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • 1 day ago

In August 2025, Canada’s overreach is hitting new extremes—bans on hiking, campfires, and even watering your vegetable garden, with fines up to $25,000. In British Columbia, a bombshell Supreme Court ruling hands the Quw’utsun Nation 750 hectares in Richmond, declaring existing land titles “defective.”


This could trigger a property rights crisis across the province, affecting homeowners from Sechelt to the Sunshine Coast. Meanwhile, Mark Carney defends internet censorship and tells Canadians to trust only government-run media.


From Nova Scotia’s forest bans to BC’s land grab chaos, this episode of The News Behind the News exposes the growing pattern of restrictions, control, and narrative-shaping in Canada.


Watch now and arm yourself with the truth.

Visit jmcbroadcasting.com for past episodes.


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


Subscribe at seanmorganreport.substack.com to get reports straight to your inbox.

Keywords
canada overreachproperty rights crisisbritish columbia land grabquwutsun nationrichmond lan
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy