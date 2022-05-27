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Silent War Ep. 6218: Another Unusual School Shooting. WHO's Mandatory Vax Passport Soon
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111 views • May 27, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:
Judge Strikes Email, Testimony Suggesting Trump-Russia Claims May Have Been Fabricated.
Over 500 Military Service Members Sue the Government for Mandating a Vaccine that Was Not FDA Approved and Should Not Have Been Administered.
Klaus Schwab, Pfizer CEO Trash ‘Conspiracy People’ At World Health Assembly: ‘There Is A Very Fanatic Group Of Anti-Vaxxers That Will Go After Us No Matter What.’
Oklahoma Governor Signs Bill Banning Nearly All Abortions.
World Health Organization “Global Pandemic Treaty” Includes Plan For Mandatory, Universal Digital Passport and ID System.
Inflation is getting worse.
Witness: Police Stood Outside the School While Mass Murderer Salvador Ramos Went on Killing Spree – Armed Police Pinned One Man to the Ground.
Uvalde Mother Placed in Handcuffs by Federal Marshals For Attempting to Enter School to Save Her Child While Salvador Ramos Went on Killing Spree.
Democrats Introduced Bill to Get Police Out of Schools – Despite Slaughtered Children.
Uvalde Shooter Fired Gun For 12 Minutes Outside School Before Entering.
yet,
Texas Authorities Release Statement on Law Enforcement Response to Mass Shooting in Uvalde – Police Arrived 4 Minutes After Shooting Began .
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Judge Strikes Email, Testimony Suggesting Trump-Russia Claims May Have Been Fabricated.
Over 500 Military Service Members Sue the Government for Mandating a Vaccine that Was Not FDA Approved and Should Not Have Been Administered.
Klaus Schwab, Pfizer CEO Trash ‘Conspiracy People’ At World Health Assembly: ‘There Is A Very Fanatic Group Of Anti-Vaxxers That Will Go After Us No Matter What.’
Oklahoma Governor Signs Bill Banning Nearly All Abortions.
World Health Organization “Global Pandemic Treaty” Includes Plan For Mandatory, Universal Digital Passport and ID System.
Inflation is getting worse.
Witness: Police Stood Outside the School While Mass Murderer Salvador Ramos Went on Killing Spree – Armed Police Pinned One Man to the Ground.
Uvalde Mother Placed in Handcuffs by Federal Marshals For Attempting to Enter School to Save Her Child While Salvador Ramos Went on Killing Spree.
Democrats Introduced Bill to Get Police Out of Schools – Despite Slaughtered Children.
Uvalde Shooter Fired Gun For 12 Minutes Outside School Before Entering.
yet,
Texas Authorities Release Statement on Law Enforcement Response to Mass Shooting in Uvalde – Police Arrived 4 Minutes After Shooting Began .
If you wish to support our work by donating - Bitcoin Accepted.
https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/Donate
FALL ASLEEP FAST - Stay Asleep Longer... Without Negative Side Effects.
https://redpillliving.com/sleep
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Protect yourself by buying gold;
Nemosnewsnetwork.com/gold
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
https://TheSerapeum.com - Your Archive of The Hidden History of Mankind, and The Mystery Babylon Religion of The Deep State.
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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