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How to clean your body from grapheneoxide
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435 views • October 21, 2021
1. Richardo Delgardo, who is a part of La Quinta Columna, has successfully tested an inexpensive way to remove magnetic graphene nano-particles from the human body after they were injected. If you know someone who has had a Pfizer, Moderna, or Astra Zeneca jab, which all contain graphene oxide nanoparticles, or whose body now sticks to magnets, then they need to see this video so that they can get rid of the magnetic nano-particles.
https://www.brighteon.com/8ca2d696-5921-49ce-9ec8-508f6f317a89
2. "TRUTH SOCIAL" ~ NEW TRUMP SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM https://www.truthsocial.com Sign up at the link above, beta testing begins in a couple of weeks.
https://www.brighteon.com/8f68ead8-1b95-4ffc-92ae-eeef3385a605
3. Vincent James || SCOTUS Refuses to Hear Vaccine Mandate Case
https://www.brighteon.com/dee2586e-791d-463c-9908-da6cfd134df4
4. Pope Francis invoked God in an effort to pressure Silicon Valley giants into censoring more content, including “hate speech” and “conspiracy theories.”
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zBMRWdPG0NEO/
https://www.brighteon.com/8ca2d696-5921-49ce-9ec8-508f6f317a89
2. "TRUTH SOCIAL" ~ NEW TRUMP SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM https://www.truthsocial.com Sign up at the link above, beta testing begins in a couple of weeks.
https://www.brighteon.com/8f68ead8-1b95-4ffc-92ae-eeef3385a605
3. Vincent James || SCOTUS Refuses to Hear Vaccine Mandate Case
https://www.brighteon.com/dee2586e-791d-463c-9908-da6cfd134df4
4. Pope Francis invoked God in an effort to pressure Silicon Valley giants into censoring more content, including “hate speech” and “conspiracy theories.”
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zBMRWdPG0NEO/
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