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Ukraine Tankers in a Panic - Almost Crush their Infantry, Collide with Each Other and Suffer Losses. - 051922
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150 views • May 19, 2022
The artillery of the 100th brigade of the army of the Donetsk People's Republic, correcting the fire with the help of a drone received from the Veche, destroys and puts to flight tanks and infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Avdiivka direction. Tankers in a panic almost crush their infantry, collide with each other and suffer losses.
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