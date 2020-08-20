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Revealing the True Donald Trump (2016)
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80 views • August 20, 2020
• Revealing the True Donald Trump A Devastating Indictment of His Business & Life (2016)
• Source Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bPhfxJ3dpO4
It was first published in 2016 in hardcover format by Scribner. It was released in ebook format that year and paperback format in 2017 under the title Trump Revealed: The Definitive Biography of the 45th President. The book was a collaborative research project by The Washington Post, supervised by the newspaper's editor Marty Baron and consisting of contributions from thirty-eight journalists, and two fact-checkers. Trump initially refused to be interviewed for the book, then relented, and subsequently raised the possibility of a libel lawsuit against the authors. After the book was completed, Trump urged his Twitter followers not to buy it.
The biography discusses the entirety of Trump's life, from his upbringing, his time in military school, to his early experience in real estate investing under his father Fred Trump. Kranish and Fisher delve into Trump's ventures to establish himself in real estate in New York City, and his efforts to become a famous celebrity. They discuss Trump's first meeting with lawyer Roy Cohn, who advised him to always attack as a public relations strategy. The book recounts Trump's usage of pseudonyms "John Barron" and "John Miller" in order to increase his own fame and standing, and discusses his successes and failures in business, and his increased celebrity through The Apprentice. The biography provides an overview of major events from the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign, including Trump's comments about Mexican rapists, his conflict with journalist Megyn Kelly, and sexual misconduct assertions made by women against Trump. The work concludes with the 2016 Republican National Convention.
Trump Revealed was a commercial success, making the New York Times Bestseller list and The Washington Post Bestseller list. The Philadelphia Inquirer listed it as a Best Book of the Year, and the Los Angeles Times called it a Most Important Book of the Year. Booklist called the biography, "The most definitive book about Trump to date." The New York Times characterized research for the work as "vigorously reported". The Boston Globe described it as, "likely the most complete and nuanced life of Trump thus far". Regarding the book's writing style, USA Today called it a "compelling narrative". Kirkus Reviews praised the neutral point of view seen in the authors' journalistic objectivity.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
• More at: https://www.truthernetwork.com/
• Fu*k Facebook, YouTube and Twitter...
• Source Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bPhfxJ3dpO4
It was first published in 2016 in hardcover format by Scribner. It was released in ebook format that year and paperback format in 2017 under the title Trump Revealed: The Definitive Biography of the 45th President. The book was a collaborative research project by The Washington Post, supervised by the newspaper's editor Marty Baron and consisting of contributions from thirty-eight journalists, and two fact-checkers. Trump initially refused to be interviewed for the book, then relented, and subsequently raised the possibility of a libel lawsuit against the authors. After the book was completed, Trump urged his Twitter followers not to buy it.
The biography discusses the entirety of Trump's life, from his upbringing, his time in military school, to his early experience in real estate investing under his father Fred Trump. Kranish and Fisher delve into Trump's ventures to establish himself in real estate in New York City, and his efforts to become a famous celebrity. They discuss Trump's first meeting with lawyer Roy Cohn, who advised him to always attack as a public relations strategy. The book recounts Trump's usage of pseudonyms "John Barron" and "John Miller" in order to increase his own fame and standing, and discusses his successes and failures in business, and his increased celebrity through The Apprentice. The biography provides an overview of major events from the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign, including Trump's comments about Mexican rapists, his conflict with journalist Megyn Kelly, and sexual misconduct assertions made by women against Trump. The work concludes with the 2016 Republican National Convention.
Trump Revealed was a commercial success, making the New York Times Bestseller list and The Washington Post Bestseller list. The Philadelphia Inquirer listed it as a Best Book of the Year, and the Los Angeles Times called it a Most Important Book of the Year. Booklist called the biography, "The most definitive book about Trump to date." The New York Times characterized research for the work as "vigorously reported". The Boston Globe described it as, "likely the most complete and nuanced life of Trump thus far". Regarding the book's writing style, USA Today called it a "compelling narrative". Kirkus Reviews praised the neutral point of view seen in the authors' journalistic objectivity.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
• More at: https://www.truthernetwork.com/
• Fu*k Facebook, YouTube and Twitter...
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