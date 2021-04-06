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Stiftung Corona Ausschuss: Sitzung 44 - Dr Reiner Fuellmich Interviews Holocaust Survivor, Vera Sharav
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20 views • April 06, 2021
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich interviews Israeli holocaust survivor, Vera Sharav. She discusses the parallels between Hitler's Nazi regime, and the global tyranny being enacted under the guise of fighting a pandemic.
"...I never thought I would be alive to again be afraid...of the same elements. I'm afraid of the same people..."
- Vera Sharav
Edited by FNQ Citizen's Collective
Reproduced for ease of viewing and sharing.
Original Video Title: Sitzung 44: Die Wurzeln des Übels
Creator: Stiftung Corona Ausschuss: Live Streams
Original Url: https://youtu.be/Xb9dpuKaDrM
"...I never thought I would be alive to again be afraid...of the same elements. I'm afraid of the same people..."
- Vera Sharav
Edited by FNQ Citizen's Collective
Reproduced for ease of viewing and sharing.
Original Video Title: Sitzung 44: Die Wurzeln des Übels
Creator: Stiftung Corona Ausschuss: Live Streams
Original Url: https://youtu.be/Xb9dpuKaDrM
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