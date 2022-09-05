Four Peaks Brewing Oktoberfest Vienna Lager 3.5/5

The start of the most Wunderbar time of the year is upon us. I figured we start with something local and 4 peaks was first to market by me.Running 6% for the ABV , 28 IBUs and the BME/SRM is 6.

This is one of those brews better suited to the euro style temps. As she warms the profile blooms nicely.

Not bad but not great but the season is just starting.

Prost !

Big 3 folks

E.

As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own

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