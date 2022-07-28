WAR ROOM [1 of 3] Thursday 7/28/22 • CLAY CLARK, News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

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IS THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION ON THE VERGE OF USING THE CLIMATE EMERGENCY AND MONKEYPOX TO STEAL US SOVEREIGNTY?Meanwhile, the Biden administration is gaslighting the world by saying we’re NOT in a recession when we’re officially in one! The masses are falling victim to highly sophisticated mind-control tactics to set the stage for The Great Reset! Free their minds ONLY by watching and sharing THIS LINK!
Tune in & share this link to be a part of the revolution against tyranny and a member of the 'human supremacy' movement!
INFOWARS2022.COM
SaveINFOWARS.com - Save INFOWARS Legal Defense Fund
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