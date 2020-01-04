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Inconvenient Truths - A History of "Deep State" crime from Iran/Contra to 9/11
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82 views • January 04, 2020
America is run by devil worshipping, "Deep State" gangsters working for Satan's New World Order. This is an extensive run down of what our America "Puppet" politicians have really been up to. Warning, this video might scare the shit out of you!
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Find Jesus before it is too late!
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