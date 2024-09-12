RT News September 12, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sept 12, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
The US Secretary of State arrives in Kiev with his British counterpart in tow, Antony Blinken comments on the possible use of western long-range missiles to strike Russia, despite the clear and present danger. Carnage in Gaza: 18 people are killed, including children and United Nation workers as the IDF strikes a shelter school in the enclave, the attack is condemned by the UN Secretary General. Dozens of Palestinians families find themselves on the streets with nothing, as Israeli demolition campaigns sweep the West Bank.