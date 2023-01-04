Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Carol Ann Hontz - Goodbye Stress, Hello Happiness!
9 views
channel image
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents on

Wednesday, January 4, 2023 @ 12:00 PM EST

Guest: Carol Ann Hontz

Topic: Goodbye Stress, Hello Happiness!


www.carolannhontz.net


Brief Bio:

Carol Ann Hontz, B.S.  M. Ed. 


Carol Ann is an international author/lecturer/teacher with more than 16,000 graduates of Specialized Kinesiology in Eastern Europe and the USA.


After many years in public schools teaching, she studied Montessori Education and established a preschool in Venezuela for her own two children and 33 other international children. She founded The Budapest Montessori Preschool in 1994 and sponsored several others in Eastern Europe.  This system teaches children how to think, not what to think!  When Carol Ann found Specialized Kinesiology, it was a final piece to the educational puzzle for her, removing the blocks that keep us from living a more abundant life.


She is a Consultant for The Goulding Process and a member of the International Association of Counsellors and Therapists.  In addition to working with adults, Carol Ann's passion is working with children, our most precious resource.


Carol Ann resides in Budapest, Hungary and New Jersey.


With


Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast:  Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
www.quantumnurse.life

Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/

Click View Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra

https://clikview.com/@QuantumNurse

https://clikview.com/register?invite=410070342631952c00a47c0.19349477

Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988

Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace

Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837

Quantum Nurse Base-12 Source Code DNA Activations -

https://www.youtube.com/channel4vncZtvi2VJ0fHoiArJOA/UC-

Keywords
childrentrustfamilylovecouragequantumrespectthinkingcriticalkinesiologyqrareflex

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket