Carol Ann Hontz - Goodbye Stress, Hello Happiness!

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents on
Wednesday, January 4, 2023 @ 12:00 PM EST
Guest: Carol Ann Hontz
Topic: Goodbye Stress, Hello Happiness!
www.carolannhontz.net
Brief Bio:
Carol Ann Hontz, B.S. M. Ed.
Carol Ann is an international author/lecturer/teacher with more than 16,000 graduates of Specialized Kinesiology in Eastern Europe and the USA.
After many years in public schools teaching, she studied Montessori Education and established a preschool in Venezuela for her own two children and 33 other international children. She founded The Budapest Montessori Preschool in 1994 and sponsored several others in Eastern Europe. This system teaches children how to think, not what to think! When Carol Ann found Specialized Kinesiology, it was a final piece to the educational puzzle for her, removing the blocks that keep us from living a more abundant life.
She is a Consultant for The Goulding Process and a member of the International Association of Counsellors and Therapists. In addition to working with adults, Carol Ann's passion is working with children, our most precious resource.
Carol Ann resides in Budapest, Hungary and New Jersey.
With
Grace
Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
www.quantumnurse.life
Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/
Click View Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra
https://clikview.com/@QuantumNurse
https://clikview.com/register?invite=410070342631952c00a47c0.19349477
Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988
Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace
Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837
Quantum Nurse Base-12 Source Code DNA Activations -
https://www.youtube.com/channel4vncZtvi2VJ0fHoiArJOA/UC-
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.