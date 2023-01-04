Carol Ann Hontz - Goodbye Stress, Hello Happiness!

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents on

Wednesday, January 4, 2023 @ 12:00 PM EST

Guest: Carol Ann Hontz

Topic: Goodbye Stress, Hello Happiness!





www.carolannhontz.net





Brief Bio:

Carol Ann Hontz, B.S. M. Ed.





Carol Ann is an international author/lecturer/teacher with more than 16,000 graduates of Specialized Kinesiology in Eastern Europe and the USA.





After many years in public schools teaching, she studied Montessori Education and established a preschool in Venezuela for her own two children and 33 other international children. She founded The Budapest Montessori Preschool in 1994 and sponsored several others in Eastern Europe. This system teaches children how to think, not what to think! When Carol Ann found Specialized Kinesiology, it was a final piece to the educational puzzle for her, removing the blocks that keep us from living a more abundant life.





She is a Consultant for The Goulding Process and a member of the International Association of Counsellors and Therapists. In addition to working with adults, Carol Ann's passion is working with children, our most precious resource.





Carol Ann resides in Budapest, Hungary and New Jersey.





With





Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)

Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless

www.quantumnurse.life

Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/

Click View Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra

https://clikview.com/@QuantumNurse

https://clikview.com/register?invite=410070342631952c00a47c0.19349477

Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988

Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace

Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837

Quantum Nurse Base-12 Source Code DNA Activations -

https://www.youtube.com/channel4vncZtvi2VJ0fHoiArJOA/UC-