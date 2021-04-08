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Raffensperger Playing the extreme version of CYA
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40 views • April 08, 2021
An attempt by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to block physical inspection of ballots cast in Fulton County, Ga. in the November presidential election is part of an election fraud ‘coverup,’
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