George Floyd Statues in Brooklyn and Newark Painted Black

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In Newark, the 700-pound statue of Floyd, which featured the 46-year-old black man sitting on a bench, was defaced with white and black spray paint.
My guess a False Flag attack to incite more division...now what Tribe of people could possibly want to do that? It ain't too hard to figure out
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