© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Weaponized Government Against Parents Constitution & the People/AG Garland Hearing
Follow
1
Share
Report
10 views • October 25, 2021
Tonight we will breakdown segments of the U.S. Attorney General Garland’s appearance in front of the U.S. House Committee this week to save you from watching an over five-hour hearing.
We eliminated all the grandstanding and provide a brief explanation of the significance of each segment relating to Our Constitutional Rights guaranteed by the U.S. Bill of Rights, and the weaponization of the U.S. Justice Department by the government against We The People, and even more so upon the parents -- who should take the time to watch this show and be aware!
Rep Johnson from Louisiana, calling for an ethics review of the AG
'I'm Not Trying To Be Disrespectful': GOP Member Asks Garland To Submit To Ethics Review - YouTube
Rep Buck questions Merrick Garland about his son-in-law profiting on selling CRT to the schools, and on Hunter Biden's art, and if the AG will appoint a Special Counsel, connections to investigation about Hunter, and ties to Committee Chairman Nadler.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w9GaYUFA4Pg
AG Garland refuses to answer question
Rep Matt Gaetz: 'Like Having The Fox Guard The Henhouse': Gaetz Grills Garland On DOJ Hiring Former Activists
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n7Ec3S0nMGE
Rep Steube Fla Steube grills AG Garland on the politicized DOJ: presents two photos as evidence the takeover of the Department of the Interior in Washington, and Jan 6th. Pelosi still has not released the videos from Jan 6th.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0rqji93g8p4
Rep Gohmert on GOP Lawmaker Presses AG On Jan. 6 protesters working for the FBI confidential informants? Video shows Capitol Police struck a woman who died! Two tier justice system and “detainment” is never to be used as a political weapon; DC jail.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J7R1TdbsUDQ
Rep Tom Massie on 10th Amendment and investigation into parents, and accuses Garland of using FBI to police speech at school board meetings. Video of federal agents who provoked the Jan 6th intrusion into the capitol. Vax mandates.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_uJFyaroW0
Rep Jim Jordan of Ohio: ‘who at the White House told you to write the memo?': Jordan Presses Garland on school board letter (the Board subsequently apologies for issuing!)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYfH8BbWQLQ&;t=10s
Rep. Chabot questions AG Garland about the UnPatriot Act going after parents and first amendment rights.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NRDM2pUDHr0
Rep Chip Roy asks Garland about assaulted girl, her being raped and sodomized in Loudon County Virginia by a boy wearing a skirt and eviscerates AG Garland about the cover up ordered by Virginia Legislature: Garland claims to know nothing.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DyiYaldI61w
Rep Burgess Owens of Utah: 'Fight for your rights for your kids': Owens implores parents to get active and oppose CRT “threats”. Garland does recollect a letter sent to him by the Education Committee.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sq4SlASkUVM
Rep Spartz speaks about Russian KGB, Fourth Amendment Rights. FISA violations, the UnPatriot Act. The Open Border Terrorists concerns, from an American immigrant’s point of view.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Olx6Vd6RLk
Rep Fischbach on Minn riots, and police stations.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=59NHZU3SpoA
Rep Andy Biggs of AZ. Facebook admitted to the AZ AG that it shares information about how to enter the country illegally. Election funding. Virginia churches violating 501(3)c, Fauci’s perjury, and attacking parents memo. Millions entering the country.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UBKdNQ4--Pc
Opening Statement by Rep Jim Jordan of Ohio. Covers an array of current issues and ties them together to the weaponization of the Justice Department and FBI against parents and We The People: $600 transaction and bank accounts.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZBlksv-LPiQ
That was a lot to consume, but it exposes even more issues The People are facing with a government weaponized against us.
Lastly, the INVASION of millions of people; this is not immigration.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SgovI3UxrME
Protests in U.S. Cambridge Mass, protests at Moderna Pharmaceutical
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ikvk3CBnAM
Mello Kat gets Dr. Faris Sabbah at the Santa Cruz, California Office Of Education to come out and make a statement 10/21/21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TZ-bVRvw-rg
Tune in for our Wednesday night show “The Good Fight ForEvermore”
FWG Broadcasting videos:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PIOUAd9GpyYL/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freedomwatchersgroups
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@FreedomWatchersGroups:b?
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/FreedomWatchersGroups
Join for more: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana. Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/stonebandana
We eliminated all the grandstanding and provide a brief explanation of the significance of each segment relating to Our Constitutional Rights guaranteed by the U.S. Bill of Rights, and the weaponization of the U.S. Justice Department by the government against We The People, and even more so upon the parents -- who should take the time to watch this show and be aware!
Rep Johnson from Louisiana, calling for an ethics review of the AG
'I'm Not Trying To Be Disrespectful': GOP Member Asks Garland To Submit To Ethics Review - YouTube
Rep Buck questions Merrick Garland about his son-in-law profiting on selling CRT to the schools, and on Hunter Biden's art, and if the AG will appoint a Special Counsel, connections to investigation about Hunter, and ties to Committee Chairman Nadler.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w9GaYUFA4Pg
AG Garland refuses to answer question
Rep Matt Gaetz: 'Like Having The Fox Guard The Henhouse': Gaetz Grills Garland On DOJ Hiring Former Activists
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n7Ec3S0nMGE
Rep Steube Fla Steube grills AG Garland on the politicized DOJ: presents two photos as evidence the takeover of the Department of the Interior in Washington, and Jan 6th. Pelosi still has not released the videos from Jan 6th.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0rqji93g8p4
Rep Gohmert on GOP Lawmaker Presses AG On Jan. 6 protesters working for the FBI confidential informants? Video shows Capitol Police struck a woman who died! Two tier justice system and “detainment” is never to be used as a political weapon; DC jail.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J7R1TdbsUDQ
Rep Tom Massie on 10th Amendment and investigation into parents, and accuses Garland of using FBI to police speech at school board meetings. Video of federal agents who provoked the Jan 6th intrusion into the capitol. Vax mandates.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_uJFyaroW0
Rep Jim Jordan of Ohio: ‘who at the White House told you to write the memo?': Jordan Presses Garland on school board letter (the Board subsequently apologies for issuing!)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYfH8BbWQLQ&;t=10s
Rep. Chabot questions AG Garland about the UnPatriot Act going after parents and first amendment rights.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NRDM2pUDHr0
Rep Chip Roy asks Garland about assaulted girl, her being raped and sodomized in Loudon County Virginia by a boy wearing a skirt and eviscerates AG Garland about the cover up ordered by Virginia Legislature: Garland claims to know nothing.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DyiYaldI61w
Rep Burgess Owens of Utah: 'Fight for your rights for your kids': Owens implores parents to get active and oppose CRT “threats”. Garland does recollect a letter sent to him by the Education Committee.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sq4SlASkUVM
Rep Spartz speaks about Russian KGB, Fourth Amendment Rights. FISA violations, the UnPatriot Act. The Open Border Terrorists concerns, from an American immigrant’s point of view.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Olx6Vd6RLk
Rep Fischbach on Minn riots, and police stations.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=59NHZU3SpoA
Rep Andy Biggs of AZ. Facebook admitted to the AZ AG that it shares information about how to enter the country illegally. Election funding. Virginia churches violating 501(3)c, Fauci’s perjury, and attacking parents memo. Millions entering the country.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UBKdNQ4--Pc
Opening Statement by Rep Jim Jordan of Ohio. Covers an array of current issues and ties them together to the weaponization of the Justice Department and FBI against parents and We The People: $600 transaction and bank accounts.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZBlksv-LPiQ
That was a lot to consume, but it exposes even more issues The People are facing with a government weaponized against us.
Lastly, the INVASION of millions of people; this is not immigration.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SgovI3UxrME
Protests in U.S. Cambridge Mass, protests at Moderna Pharmaceutical
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ikvk3CBnAM
Mello Kat gets Dr. Faris Sabbah at the Santa Cruz, California Office Of Education to come out and make a statement 10/21/21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TZ-bVRvw-rg
Tune in for our Wednesday night show “The Good Fight ForEvermore”
FWG Broadcasting videos:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PIOUAd9GpyYL/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freedomwatchersgroups
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@FreedomWatchersGroups:b?
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/FreedomWatchersGroups
Join for more: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana. Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/stonebandana
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.