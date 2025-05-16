Trump calls ex-FBI boss COMEY a ‘dirty cop’ after his threatening post

Trump calls ex-FBI boss a ‘dirty cop’ after reportedly threatening post

“He knew exactly what that [post] meant. A child knows what that meant… He wasn’t very competent, but competent enough to get it,” Trump fired back.

Former FBI Director James Comey is being investigated after re-posting a now-deleted pic of sea shells spelling "8647"—where 86 means ‘get rid of’ and 47 is Trump’s presidential number.

Drama much?

Adding:

🔍💰Corruption probe rocks NATO’s procurement agency

Two suspects have been arrested by authorities in Belgium amid a probe into “possible irregularities” in awarding contracts for the procurement of military equipment for NATO, according to local media reports.

One suspect has since been released while the other remains in custody.

The detained suspect is being accused of taking bribes for awarding purchase contracts to weapon manufacturers.

The investigation targets the staffers of NATO’s Support and Procurement Agency, who are suspected of passing on confidential information to military contractors.

Three more suspects have also been arrested by Dutch authorities. Spain and Luxembourg – the location of the NSPA offices – are also involved in the investigation.

@Sputnik